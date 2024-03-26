Boao Forum for Asia holds first press conference

Li Baodong (right), secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia, speaks to reporters at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 press center in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The Boao Forum for Asia held its first press conference Tuesday, March 26, to discuss preparations for the 2024 Annual Conference, which kicks off today in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Speaking at the press conference, Li Baodong, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia, welcomed nearly 2,000 representatives from more than 60 countries and regions and more than 1,100 journalists from about 40 countries and regions to attend the annual meeting.

Li said this year's meeting theme is "Asia and the World: Common Challenges and Shared Responsibilities." The theme reflects the current global situation where the problems facing the world are complex and require solidarity and cooperation.

“Only when the international community meets the challenges together, shoulders responsibilities together, and effectively strengthens cooperation can the world continue to embark on the track of peace and prosperity,” Li said.

He noted that this year's annual meeting would revolve around five topics: "World Economy," "Science and Technology Innovation," "Social Development," "International Cooperation," and "Meet Challenges Together."

“The above four sectors start from different fields, deeply analyze the current challenges and opportunities facing Asia and the world, and explore the common interests and common responsibilities in world development,” Li said. He added that the fifth section will explore how to strengthen cooperation and meet challenges from the perspectives of various guests.

Li said he hopes that through discussions of the above five topics, there will be an enhanced consensus that achieving sustainable development is in the common interest of all countries worldwide, and that solidarity and cooperation are the international community's shared responsibilities.

“The forum hopes that through the discussion of this annual meeting, we will condense the wisdom of all parties, unite the strength of Asia and the world, and work together to overcome difficulties and create the future together,” Li said.

