Panel discussions held at Boao Forum for Asia in south China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:12, March 27, 2024

A panel discussion themed on "Accelerating Transition toward Zero-Carbon Power" is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Zou Ji, CEO &president of Energy Foundation China, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Accelerating Transition toward Zero-Carbon Power" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Charles Dallara, member of the board of directors of the Partners Group, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Investing the Future of Asia" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of BFA Board, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Accelerating Transition toward Zero-Carbon Power" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Liu Zhenya, founding chairman of Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Accelerating Transition toward Zero-Carbon Power" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Shi Bing, vice president of China General Nuclear Power Group, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Accelerating Transition toward Zero-Carbon Power" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Qian Chaoyang, President of China Southern Power Grid, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Accelerating Transition toward Zero-Carbon Power" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Nishant Bhardwaj, Global Sector Lead-Renewable Energy/Deputy Director of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Accelerating Transition toward Zero-Carbon Power" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Shimizu Tokiko, Assistant Governor of the Bank of Japan, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Investing the Future of Asia" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)