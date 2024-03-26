Boao Forum for Asia annual conference 2024 opens

Journalists register for the annual conference of Boao Forum for Asia 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

With the theme, “Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities,” the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 opens on March 26 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

This year's conference draws about 2,000 delegates from over 60 countries and regions, and more than 1,100 journalists from about 40 countries and regions.

According to the organizers, the meeting is attended by various distinguished guests, including current and former senior government officials from different countries and regions, heads of international organizations as well as business leaders from local and international enterprises. Scholars, members from think tanks, policymakers and various stakeholders have also registered to attend and participate in various sub forums.

This year’s annual conference features a number of sub-forums where various topics such as investing in the future of Asia, confronting fragmentation in global trade, accelerating transition towards zero carbon power, the future of new energy vehicles, social governance and regional security, deepening financial cooperation in Asia, accelerating climate action, and many others will be presented and discussed.

Staff members are seen at the front desk of the journalists’ registration center for the annual conference of Boao Forum for Asia 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

