Global parliamentary leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
GENEVA, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The situation in Gaza was top of the agenda at the 148th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) here on Wednesday.
On the last day of the Assembly, IPU President Tulia Ackson and Secretary-General Martin Chungong issued a joint statement on behalf of the global parliamentary community, calling for "an immediate ceasefire in Gaza."
They urged the relevant authorities on all sides" to take "urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the people in the region, including women, children and the elderly, who have been caught up in the fighting."
They also called for the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."
The statement also emphasized the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and reiterated the leaders' strong disapproval of any violence directed toward civilians.
