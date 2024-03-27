Egypt's FM, Fatah discuss Gaza situation

CAIRO, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and a visiting delegation of the Palestinian Fatah movement discussed on Tuesday the recent developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, and necessary moves to stop the Israeli attacks.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Shoukry and the Fatah delegation, headed by the movement's deputy chief Mahmoud al-Aloul, addressed the security and humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Shoukry stressed the necessity of putting an end to the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn Palestinian enclave and stopping the Israeli collective punishment against Palestinians, including through indiscriminate targeting, siege, starvation, and destruction of infrastructure in Gaza, it added.

He urged the immediate implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2728 demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan, and calling for the release of all hostages.

The Egyptian foreign minister noted that "Egypt will continue intensive communication with foreign sides to end the long-time Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories via a two-state solution."

The Fatah delegation expressed appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to boost the Palestinian cause and resolve the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,414 and 74,787 others injured, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

