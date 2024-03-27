Hamas says UNSC resolution demanding Gaza truce shows Israel's "isolation"

Xinhua) 09:59, March 27, 2024

TEHRAN, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday that Israel's "unprecedented political isolation" was evident in the resolution adopted the day before by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian following their meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran earlier in the day.

"The recent UN Security Council resolution is indicative of Israel's unprecedented political isolation and the United States also no longer has the will and ability to impose its demand on the international community. These show the unparalleled resistance of the Islamic resistance and Palestinian people," Haniyeh said.

The Hamas leader stressed that despite heavy expenditures, Israel had failed to achieve its military objectives in Gaza and "is losing its political and international support."

The resolution won 14 votes in favor among the 15 members of the UNSC. The United States, which had previously vetoed three draft resolutions that would have called for or demanded a ceasefire in Gaza, abstained Monday, making it possible for the resolution to pass.

