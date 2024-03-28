Senior CPC official attends meeting on planning of Beijing's development

Xinhua

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi attended a meeting on Wednesday on the planning of Beijing's development.

At the third plenary meeting of the 20th Capital Planning and Construction Committee (CPCC), Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the CPCC, also made a speech.

The meeting pointed out that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and the 10th anniversary of the implementation of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy.

It was noted that the coming decade will be a critical period for the planning and construction of Beijing, and more efforts are needed to bring relevant work to a new level.

The meeting urged efforts to optimize the layout of Beijing's space, and improve its functions as the country's political, cultural, international communication, and technological innovation center.

It also called for further implementation of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy, and urged greater focus on the key task of relieving functions that are non-essential to Beijing's role as the country's capital.

The meeting deliberated and adopted a report that summarizes the CPCC's work in 2023 and lists key areas of work in 2024, as well as other documents.

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the CPCC, presided over the meeting.

