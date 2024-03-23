Beijing bourse facilitates treasury bond issuance of 673 bln yuan in Jan-Feb

March 23, 2024

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Some 673 billion yuan (about 94.78 billion U.S. dollars) of treasury bonds and nearly 50 billion yuan of local government bonds were issued on the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) in the first two months of the year, according to data released by the BSE.

In February alone, 312 billion yuan of treasury bonds and about 16.1 billion yuan of local government bonds were issued on the bourse, the data showed.

The turnover of the stocks on the bourse reached 145.86 billion yuan.

As of March 21, there were 245 companies listed on the BSE, with a total market value of over 374 billion yuan, according to the data.

