Home>>
Harmony in bloom: Black swans at the Summer Palace
(People's Daily App) 16:17, March 26, 2024
In the vibrant month of March, as peach flowers flourish in the Summer Palace, elegant black swans gracefully soar and frolic upon the water, merging with the hues of a vast, harmonious sky. These ebony-winged angels have found their sanctuary within the enchanting embrace of the garden, delighting in the arrival of spring.
(Video source: ShijieApp-Shawn.W, compiled by Wu Yan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Summer Palace in Beijing
- Picturesque west bank of Summer Palace
- Dragon-themed special exhibition kicks off at Summer Palace
- Beijing's Olympic venues thrive year-round after bustling winter season
- In pics: spring flowers in full bloom at Summer Palace in Beijing
- Beijing bourse facilitates treasury bond issuance of 673 bln yuan in Jan-Feb
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.