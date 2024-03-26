Harmony in bloom: Black swans at the Summer Palace

(People's Daily App) 16:17, March 26, 2024

In the vibrant month of March, as peach flowers flourish in the Summer Palace, elegant black swans gracefully soar and frolic upon the water, merging with the hues of a vast, harmonious sky. These ebony-winged angels have found their sanctuary within the enchanting embrace of the garden, delighting in the arrival of spring.

(Video source: ShijieApp-Shawn.W, compiled by Wu Yan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)