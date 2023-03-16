Picturesque west bank of Summer Palace

(People's Daily App) 16:29, March 16, 2023

It's amazing to walk around the Summer Palace in March. Blossoming trees and flowers offer a spring backdrop for the ancient buildings.

(Source: Shijie-app; photographer Wu Yaxuan; produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

