Picturesque west bank of Summer Palace
(People's Daily App) 16:29, March 16, 2023
It's amazing to walk around the Summer Palace in March. Blossoming trees and flowers offer a spring backdrop for the ancient buildings.
(Source: Shijie-app; photographer Wu Yaxuan; produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
Photos
