China's top legislator meets Sri Lankan PM

Xinhua) 11:13, March 27, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Dinesh Gunawardena, prime minister of Sri Lanka, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1957, China and Sri Lanka have always enjoyed a sound and steady relationship despite changes in the international landscape.

China stands ready to work with Sri Lanka to consolidate political mutual trust, continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, build the Belt and Road with high quality, and deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges to promote bilateral relations for more development, Zhao said.

Noting the importance of communication and cooperation between legislative bodies in enhancing knowledge and trust, Zhao said the NPC of China stands ready to strengthen communication with the parliament of Sri Lanka at different levels and enhance coordination during multilateral occasions, to provide legal guarantees for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Gunawardena expressed Sri Lanka's gratitude for China's long-term support and assistance, and said that Sri Lanka will firmly uphold the one-China principle, continuously deepen cooperation in various fields, including exchanges between legislative bodies, and inject new impetus into bilateral friendship.

