Sri Lankan PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:39, March 27, 2024
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
