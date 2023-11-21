China, Sri Lanka vow to deepen bilateral ties

Xinhua) 10:12, November 21, 2023

COLOMBO, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe met here on Monday with visiting Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, with both sides pledging to deepen cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

Wickremesinghe thanked China for its long-term valuable support and assistance to Sri Lanka, saying that Sri Lanka firmly supports the joint Belt and Road construction, and encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in the country to promote the construction of Port City Colombo and Hambantota International Port.

Sri Lanka strictly adheres to the one-China policy and hopes to deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation with China to promote Sri Lanka's socio-economic development, the president added.

For her part, Shen said China attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, and is willing to work with the Sri Lankan side to earnestly implement the consensus reached between leaders of the two countries.

Both sides should support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road construction, and work together to push for new progress in developing the China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership based on sincere mutual assistance and ever-lasting friendship, she said.

Shen also met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, respectively, on Monday.

