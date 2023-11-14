Home>>
Senior Chinese official to attend Maldivian president's inauguration ceremony, visit Maldives, Sri Lanka
(Xinhua) 08:40, November 14, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and State Councilor Shen Yiqin will visit the Maldives from Nov. 15 to 18 and attend the inauguration ceremony of the new president to be held on Nov. 17 in Male, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.
Shen will pay her visit at the invitation of Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu, Mao said.
The state councilor will visit Sri Lanka from Nov. 18 to 21 at the invitation of the Sri Lankan government, Mao said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese embassy distributes 5,000 dry ration packs in northern Sri Lanka
- Chinese charitable organization distributes food packages to Sri Lankan students
- Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
- Xi meets Sri Lankan president
- Sri Lankan president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.