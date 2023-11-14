Senior Chinese official to attend Maldivian president's inauguration ceremony, visit Maldives, Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 08:40, November 14, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and State Councilor Shen Yiqin will visit the Maldives from Nov. 15 to 18 and attend the inauguration ceremony of the new president to be held on Nov. 17 in Male, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.

Shen will pay her visit at the invitation of Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu, Mao said.

The state councilor will visit Sri Lanka from Nov. 18 to 21 at the invitation of the Sri Lankan government, Mao said.

