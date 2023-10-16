Sri Lankan president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 13:46, October 16, 2023

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

An airplane carrying Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

