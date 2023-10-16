Sri Lankan president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
An airplane carrying Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
Photos
Related Stories
- Republic of the Congo president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Papua New Guinean PM arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Road to happiness, big family, meticulous painting -- catchphrases for Belt and Road Initiative
- President Xi's remarks on the Belt and Road Initiative
- Mongolian President: BRI consolidates Mongolia-China ties
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.