President Xi's remarks on the Belt and Road Initiative

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:18, October 16, 2023

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be hosted in China soon. Let's take a look at President Xi Jinping's remarks on the Belt and Road Initiative.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)