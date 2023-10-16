Home>>
Chilean president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
(Xinhua) 09:51, October 16, 2023
Chilean President Gabriel Boric arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Boric will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Sunday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
Chilean President Gabriel Boric arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Boric will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
An airplane carrying Chilean President Gabriel Boric lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Boric will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
(Web editor: Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao SAR delegation to participate in 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Hungarian prime minister arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Interview: BRI contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goals, UN official says
- Ethiopian PM arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- On fast track for development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.