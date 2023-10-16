Chilean president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 09:51, October 16, 2023

Chilean President Gabriel Boric arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Boric will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Sunday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Boric will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

An airplane carrying Chilean President Gabriel Boric lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Boric will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

