Macao SAR delegation to participate in 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 09:37, October 16, 2023

MACAO, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will lead a high-level delegation to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which will be held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Macao SAR government said on Sunday that the delegation comprises senior local officials, including Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong, and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U.

In addition, the delegation also includes representatives of the industrial and business sectors, returned overseas Chinese, young people, as well as the industries of finance, science and technology, conventions and exhibitions, and tourism.

