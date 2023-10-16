Beijing greets the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2023 shows a floral decoration for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) near China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. The BRF will be held from Oct. 17 to 18 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2023 shows a floral decoration at Xidan area in Beijing, capital of China. The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) will be held from Oct. 17 to 18 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2023 shows a floral decoration for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) near Beichen Road in Beijing, capital of China. The BRF will be held from Oct. 17 to 18 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2023 shows a floral decoration for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) near Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China. The BRF will be held from Oct. 17 to 18 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
