Interview: BRI brings unlimited opportunities to Hong Kong, says Belt and Road commissioner

October 14, 2023

HONG KONG, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Deep engagement in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will bring unlimited business opportunities to Hong Kong and make its future full of hope, said Nicholas Ho, commissioner for Belt and Road of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

He told Xinhua in an interview that the HKSAR government will continue to leverage the institutional advantages of "one country, two systems," actively engage in the BRI, integrate into the overall national development, and actively participate in the country's "dual circulation" development, which involves both domestic and foreign markets.

Since its launch 10 years ago, the BRI has evolved from ideas into actions, from a vision into reality, and from a general framework into concrete projects. It has been welcomed by the international community both as a public good and a cooperation platform.

To assist Hong Kong in seizing the opportunities brought about by the BRI, the HKSAR government established the Belt and Road Office in 2016. Despite challenges posed by factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the HKSAR government has remained actively engaged in the BRI over the past decade.

Ho said he believes that Hong Kong has clear advantages in green development when deeply participating in the BRI.

Hong Kong possesses a highly mature green development ecosystem, a well-established green finance platform, and internationally recognized green professional services. The interconnection of these three aspects has created a new green economy, enabling Hong Kong to undertake numerous BRI projects, he said.

Ho said Hong Kong's diverse and comprehensive professional services earned recognition from government officials and business leaders in countries and regions participating in Belt and Road construction.

The commissioner said Hong Kong should leverage the "going-global" efforts of its local businesses to support the BRI while also exploring its potential in "bringing-in."

Hong Kong aims to utilize its international financing platform and professional service platform effectively to attract enterprises or companies related to the BRI to establish their headquarters or base in Hong Kong, he said.

"By doing so, Hong Kong can serve as a gateway for expanding into the Chinese mainland market," he said, noting this is an important focus for Hong Kong's deep involvement in the BRI in the future.

