Interview: 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation will add positive energy, stability to world: vice FM

Xinhua) 16:33, October 13, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) will send a message of solidarity and win-win cooperation of countries around the globe, and add positive energy and stability to the world, a Chinese official said.

In an interview with Xinhua, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu briefed on the preparations, highlights and expected deliverables of the third BRF, which will be held in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18.

"The Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is the most important diplomatic event hosted by China this year, and the most significant celebration for the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative," Ma said.

Apart from the opening ceremony of the third BRF, three high-level forums will be held simultaneously for in-depth discussions on connectivity, green development and the digital economy, and six thematic forums will be conducted in parallel under the topics of trade connectivity, people-to-people bonds, think tank exchanges, clean silk road, subnational cooperation, and maritime cooperation. A CEO Conference will also be held during the BRF.

Ma said a Chair's Statement will be issued at the BRF to capture the consensus reached by participants and lay out the future direction and key areas of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. A List of Multilateral Cooperation Deliverables and a List of Practical Projects will also be released to present the outcomes reached under the framework of the three high-level forums and six thematic forums. During the CEO Conference, Chinese and foreign businesses will negotiate and sign a series of cooperation projects.

"So far, representatives of over 140 countries and 30-plus international organizations, including state leaders, heads of international organizations, ministerial officials and representatives of the business sector, academia and nongovernmental organizations, have confirmed their attendance," said Ma, adding that more than 4,000 delegates have registered for participation.

According to Ma, the third BRF is expected to produce substantial outcomes, both in the forms of cooperation documents, initiatives and mechanisms, and in terms of projects, funds and measures. The total number of deliverables is likely to exceed those of the previous two forums.

"The participants all come to the BRF for cooperation, for supporting the BRI, and for promoting common development," Ma stressed that the third BRF will showcase how the BRI, a Chinese initiative with international support, has delivered benefits to all, and present the new progress China has made in advancing major-country diplomacy on all fronts since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

He said China looks forward to working with all parties to use the opportunity of the forum to take stock of the valuable experience of Belt and Road cooperation in the past decade, draw a new blueprint for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in the new stage, inject new dynamism into realizing the aspiration for the common development of all countries, and make new contribution to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Noting that the BRI is an open and inclusive initiative, Ma said China will continue to pursue equality and friendly consultation, and work actively to synergize the BRI with the development strategies of other countries.

"Together with our partners, we will advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation on a broader scale, at greater depths and on higher levels, to make continued advances toward the goal of common development and prosperity," he said.

