Experts pool wisdom for high-quality development of Belt and Road

October 13, 2023

HANGZHOU, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- A seminar was held Thursday in east China's Zhejiang Province to pool wisdom for the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road.

At the seminar, more than 60 scholars and experts from over 20 BRI participating countries shared their insights on various topics, including digital innovation, green development, cooperation on poverty alleviation, and civilization exchange.

Focusing on developing areas such as digital innovation, trade logistics, capacity cooperation, and cultural exchange, Zhejiang has made a number of iconic achievements in the BRI, said Zhao Cheng, head of the publicity department of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Yuan Bingzhong, vice president of Xinhua News Agency, noted that over the past decade, China has signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations, resulting in over 3,000 cooperative projects and attracting an investment of nearly a trillion U.S. dollars.

Fruitful results have been yielded in such fields as transport infrastructure, green energy, agricultural technology for poverty alleviation, and vocational education, which have effectively improved the lives of participating countries, he added.

"Under the new circumstances, we should give full play to our respective distinctive advantages, strengthen information exchange and sharing of research findings, and jointly work out more forward-looking, feasible and operational research results, so as to provide better intellectual support for Belt and Road cooperation," Yuan said.

Chhem Kieth Rethy, Senior Minister, Chairman of Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Cambodia, emphasized the impact of the Belt and Road construction on Cambodia in the field of education. He noted that by establishing cultural bridges and enhancing mutual understanding between regions, more opportunities for scientific research and cooperation in human resources can be created among nations.

Experts and scholars from various countries, including Spain, Türkiye, Tonga and South Africa, also shared their experiences and achievements regarding the construction of the Belt and Road.

