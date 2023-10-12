Beijing abuzz with atmosphere for 3rd Belt and Road Forum

People's Daily Online) 16:10, October 12, 2023

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023, shows a banner hanging from the side of a footbridge in Beijing. The banner reads, "High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity," the theme of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) to be held in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18. This year's forum theme is "High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity."

Streets and other public spaces throughout Beijing have been adorned with captivating sculptures, banners, and slogans related to the forum, creating a vibrant atmosphere as the city prepares to welcome international guests.

