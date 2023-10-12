Home>>
In Numbers: Investment between China and BRI partner countries reaches $380 billion
(Ecns.cn) 10:48, October 12, 2023
The Belt and Road Initiative has boosted China's development and benefited the rest of the world, bringing tangible benefits to participating countries, according to a white paper released by China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday.
