Official website launched for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 08:27, October 12, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The official website of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, http://www.beltandroadforum.org/, was launched on Wednesday.

The forum will take place in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18.

The official website, featuring Chinese and English versions, will release forum news promptly. The website also features a 3D globe web interface, rendering an immersive experience for visitors to explore the circle of friends participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Meanwhile, a media center website for the forum, http://www.brfmc2023.cn, was also launched, providing relevant information and services for domestic and foreign news reporters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)