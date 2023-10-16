Home>>
Ethiopian PM arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
(Xinhua) 09:18, October 16, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
(Web editor: Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- On fast track for development
- Beijing greets the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Interview: BRI contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goals, UN official says
- BRI provides clear path for world in turbulence to restore ‘peace, development’
- As US fans the flames of war, China exports peace and development with BRI
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.