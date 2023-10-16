Hungarian prime minister arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Orban will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Orban will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
An airplane carrying Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Orban will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
