Hungarian prime minister arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 09:34, October 16, 2023

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Orban will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

