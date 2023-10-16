Kenyan president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 09:57, October 16, 2023

Kenyan President William Ruto arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Ruto will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President William Ruto on Sunday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

An airplane carrying Kenyan President William Ruto lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2023. Ruto will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

