Xi calls on Jiangxi to write its chapter in Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 10:17, October 16, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made an inspection tour of east China's Jiangxi Province in recent days. He required the province to fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy in all respects, centering around the CPC's central tasks on the new journey of the new era. Xi called on Jiangxi to grasp its positioning in building a new development paradigm and act on its characteristics and advantages. To meet the new requirements for high-quality, green and low-carbon development, the province was urged to emancipate the mind and make pioneering efforts, put to best use its strengths and improve its weak points, consolidate what it has achieved and break new ground so that it can strive to take the lead in speeding up the high-quality development of the old revolutionary base areas, and in promoting the rise of the central region and the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The province was encouraged to write its chapter in Chinese modernization by doing all these.

From Oct. 10 to 13, Xi, accompanied by Yin Hong, secretary of the CPC Jiangxi Provincial Committee, and Ye Jianchun, governor of the province, visited the cities of Jiujiang, Jingdezhen and Shangrao. He inspected the shoreline of the Yangtze River, local enterprises, a historical and cultural block and a village.

On the afternoon of Oct. 10, Xi came to Jiujiang. At the Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park, he stepped onto a pavilion called Pipa to have a bird's eye view over the Yangtze River. He walked on the river levee in the rain to observe the riverside scenery, carefully inquiring about the situations of the Yangtze River, such as water level, water quality, shipping, flood control and fishing ban. He listened to reports about the restoration of collapsed levees, dredging of waterway, and ecological restoration of water front. He pointed out that the Yangtze River is the link of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. No matter how the Yangtze River Economic Belt will develop in the future and what stage of development it will reach, it is impossible to do without the nurturing of the Yangtze River. The Yangtze River should be protected with a vision of the lasting and sustainable development of the Chinese nation and of the community of life with harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

Xi then took a vehicle to Sinopec Jiujiang Company. He walked into the control hall of the company's production and control center and the laboratory of the inspection and measurement center to learn in detail about the transformation and upgrading of the company to build green intelligent factories, and to promote energy conservation, pollution reduction and carbon emission reduction. He affirmed what the company has done in carrying out scientific tests and applying strict emission standards. Xi stressed that cutting the Gordian knot of "chemical industry spreading along the river" is the key to promote the ecological environment conservation of the Yangtze River. He called for continuous efforts on pollution control at the source and the whole-process reduction of pollution and carbon emission, as well as promotion of digital and intelligent transformation and green transition to build the company into a world's leading green intelligent refining and chemical enterprise.

Outside the laboratory, employees gathered to greet Xi. He kindly said to everyone, "the petrochemical industry is an important pillar industry of the national economy, and I hope that you will follow the requirements of the Party Central Committee for the new industrialization, with green and intelligent transformation as the direction, work hard and forge ahead to make new contributions to national energy security and high-quality development of the petrochemical industry."

On the morning of Oct. 11, Xi came to Jingdezhen City for inspection. At Taoyangli Historical and Cultural Block, Xi visited the Nanlu kiln ruins, the ceramic museum and the kilns cluster of Ming and Qing dynasties. He took quite an interest in learning about the technological process of ceramic-making, the inheritance and innovation of ceramic culture and the international exchanges in this sector. Xi had cordial conversations with the inheritors of intangible cultural heritage and commended their techniques and craftsmanship from time to time. He encouraged the inheritors to pursue their craftsmanship with dedication and devote themselves to passing down their craft and making innovations. Xi pointed out that fine traditional Chinese culture has never been interrupted since ancient times. Porcelain is a Chinese treasure and an important symbol of Chinese culture. The principle of protection first and like-for-like renovation has been followed in the protection of Taoyangli Historical and Cultural Block, thus facilitating a mutually reinforcing interaction between ceramic cultural protection and the development of cultural and tourism industry. Xi stressed the importance of pooling talent from various fields to promote creative design and R&D innovation, further growing the ceramic industry and making brighter the name card of Jingdezhen City as the "Millennium Porcelain Capital."

Xi then visited AVIC Changhe Aircraft Industry (Group) Corporation Ltd. He inspected the general assembly workshop of helicopters and the test flight station to inquire in detail about the company's efforts in promoting technological innovation and product upgrading. He pointed out that aviation equipment is an important part of our country's manufacturing industry. He urged them to keep to innovation-driven development, and make more efforts in the independent research and development of key technologies with a view to producing new products to meet the needs of the future. He encouraged the corporation to develop an advanced manufacturing system so that it could manufacture world-class helicopters.

On the afternoon of Oct. 11, Xi visited Shimen Village in Qiukou Township, Wuyuan County, Shangrao City. This village is located in the central area of the Raoheyuan (Raohe River Fountainhead) National Wetland Park. It is also part of a natural reserve for Blue-crowned Laughingthrush, a critically endangered bird species. The village boasts diverse vegetation and sound ecological environment. The general secretary inquired in detail about the wetland park and the conservation of the bird. On the village square, locals were "sun-drying" their harvest, with rows of trays filled with red beans, corn, chili peppers, and more, presenting a delightful scene. Students and teachers from an art academy were sketching on-site. Xi stopped to watch, engaging in friendly exchanges with them and encouraging them to develop solid painting skills. He was pleased to learn about the remarkable progress that the local people had made in rural revitalization by developing characteristic tourism and the tea industry. He pointed out that the beautiful natural environment itself is a high-quality resource for rural revitalization. It is necessary to find effective ways to realize the conversion of ecological value into tangible benefits for the people. The key to revitalize the countryside, he said, is to have strong primary-level Party organizations. These organizations should play a leading role in bringing prosperity to the people and ensuring the effective implementation of policies formulated by the Party for the benefit of people.

Upon Xi's departure, the villagers warmly bid farewell to the general secretary who left with the following words, "Chinese modernization means not only urban modernization but also agricultural and rural modernization. I am quite concerned with rural revitalization. I hope you can protect the nature, integrate the flavor of traditional villages with modern elements, maintain the aesthetic taste of the Chinese nation, and make the countryside even more beautiful. May you lead an even happier and more fulfilling life!"

On the morning of Oct. 13, Xi was briefed on the work of the province by the CPC Jiangxi Provincial Committee and Jiangxi provincial government. He affirmed Jiangxi's achievements on all fronts.

Xi noted that to modernize the industrial system, the province must not only be ambitious to seize opportunities for development but also be realistic and good at leveraging its own strengths for development. It is imperative for the province to identify its positioning, chart the courses and integrate resources to make targeted progress. Efforts are needed to speed up transforming and upgrading traditional industries, boosting emerging strategic industries, and actively deploy future industries to build a modernized industrial system that demonstrates Jiangxi's own distinctive features and advantages. Jiangxi should also deploy innovation chains in a targeted manner, actively align with national strategic science and technology resources, make breakthroughs in some core technologies in key fields, and create some high-tech industries to build industry clusters with national influence. The province must actively promote the integration of digital and real economies, and boost the development of its digital economy. The province must remain committed to the path of prioritizing ecological conservation and pursuing green development, and advance the transition to a model of green development in all respects to build a high ground for ecological conservation.

Xi stressed that Jiangxi is an artery linking rivers to the ocean, and it not only connects the eastern and western parts of China but also serves both the northern and the southern parts. As a result, many projects related to major national strategies are in the province. It is imperative for the province to open up wider both domestically and internationally, boost development through opening up, and develop the inland province into a high ground for reform and opening up to serve and integrate itself into the new development paradigm. The province must also develop the port economy, develop cities as important junctures along the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and create regional logistic hubs and trade centers.

Xi stressed the need to build a big and strong metropolitan area, actively dovetailing with and serving the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region as well as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to boost its appeal to such elements as funds, technologies and talent. Jiangxi should build a regional production and supply base for high-quality agricultural and sideline products by allowing full play to its strengths in ecological resources and traditional agriculture. The province was urged to consolidate its traditional trade channels, actively explore new ones and deeply integrate into the Belt and Road Initiative. It is imperative to deepen reform in key areas, improve business environment, and steadily expand the institutional opening up in terms of rules, mechanisms, management and standards. Market access to private investment should be expanded in an orderly manner, the implementation of polices that encourage fair competition should be promoted, and a cordial but clean relationship should be built between government and business so as to promote the healthy development of private economy.

Xi pointed out that the development of agriculture and rural areas must be given priority, their modernization must be accelerated, food security must be secured, and agriculture must be industrialized to promote the integrated development of the first, second and tertiary industries in rural areas so as to advance rural revitalization on all fronts. Jiangxi should be aware that agriculture can hardly thrive without industries, and quality and green development, and agriculture should be developed into a big industry so as to accelerate the pace of building Jiangxi into a strong agricultural province. It is important for the province to develop forestry economy and relevant food, and cultivate related new businesses such as ecological, and health and convalescence tourism. Jiangxi was urged to consolidate and expand what it has achieved in poverty alleviation, rely more on industries for development, and constantly strengthen its endogenous dynamics for development. Concrete results must be achieved in a number of things related to the development of rural industries, provision of public services, improvement of environment, and building of rural customs in a gradual manner, so as to let people see new changes with their own eyes.

Xi stressed that ensuring that people in the old revolutionary base areas share the fruits of reform and development and live a happy life is the basic task of promoting common prosperity for all. It is necessary to strengthen the policy of giving priority to employment, strive to stabilize and expand the number of jobs, and do a good job in providing employment to key groups. It is important to ensure that public services are inclusive, meet essential needs and secure basic living standards for those in difficulty, and improve social security system, optimize social assistance and charity systems, raise the level of basic public education services, and strengthen the capacity to provide urban and rural health services, and strengthen the assistance to groups in difficulty including those families who have zero-employment or are under monitoring for fear that they may fall back to poverty.

Xi pointed out that it is necessary to sum up the experience of the first round of theoretical study program and carry out the second round with high quality. It is important to encourage party members and officials with the spirit of Jinggangshan, the spirit of the Soviet Area and the spirit of the Long March, to educate and guide them to strengthen their convictions and beliefs, keep in mind the original aspirations, actively forge ahead, and have the courage to take on responsibilities. Concrete requirements must be implemented throughout the whole process of theoretical study program to resolutely prevent and overcome pointless formalities and bureaucratism, and do a good job in theoretical study and investigations. It is imperative to examine work and make rectifications, really do things for the people, and promote development with solid work and win the trust of the people with what we have done.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

Li Ganjie, He Lifeng and leading officials of relevant central Party and government departments were also on the inspection trip. Leading officials of the Eighth Central Steering Group for theoretical study program attended the briefing.

