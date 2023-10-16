Xi's article on adapting Marxism to Chinese context to be published

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article on opening up a new frontier in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Monday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 20th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Creating a new frontier in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times is a major task put forward by the 20th CPC National Congress, and is a solemn, historic responsibility of the CPC, the article notes.

Over its century-long history, the CPC has secured major achievements in the periods of revolution, construction and reform, and led the people to accomplish arduous tasks that were insurmountable for any other political forces in China, the article says. This is fundamentally thanks to the Party's mastery of the scientific theory of Marxism and its ability to advance theoretical innovation by taking stock of new realities, allowing the Party to grasp the power of truth.

The article notes that, following a review of historical experience, the 20th CPC National Congress proposed and expounded on the scientific methods of advancing the Party's theoretical innovation, providing basic guidance for work in this regard.

The article calls for adherence to the soul and root of theoretical innovation, and says that Marxism cannot be adapted to the Chinese context and the needs of the times without adhering to Marxism as the soul and taking fine traditional Chinese culture as the root.

It says that the horizons of theoretical innovation should be broadened, open minds should be maintained, and inspiration should be drawn from all of human civilization's outstanding achievements to create an enriched theoretical framework that is inclusive and draws from the strengths of others.

The article also stresses that theoretical innovation should respond to new challenges of the times. Theoretical innovation must be advanced on the basis of practical experience, rather than on the basis of groundless, wishful thinking. It is necessary to discover and develop the truth through practice, and through practice to realize and verify the truth.

The Party's innovative theories should be developed to become more systemic and rational, the article notes. It says that the development of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a constant process of enrichment, systematization and rationalization. As its practice is furthered, the Party's theoretical innovation will yield more results.

The article also underlines the importance of drawing the wisdom of theoretical innovation from the creations of the people. It says that all achievements made in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times are fruits of the Party and the people's practical experience and collective wisdom.

