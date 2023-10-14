Jiangxi urged to promote green growth

14:46, October 14, 2023 By CAO DESHENG ( China Daily

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on advancing the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and delivers an important speech in Nanchang, East China's Jiangxi province, Oct 12, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi stresses low-carbon, high-quality development on 4-day inspection tour

President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of emancipating the mind and making pioneering efforts as he called on Jiangxi province to promote green, low-carbon, high-quality development by leveraging its strengths in writing its chapter in advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a four-day inspection tour of Jiangxi, which concluded on Friday.

He said that the province should strive to take the lead in accelerating the high-quality development of the old revolutionary base areas and in promoting the rise of Central China, and make contributions to the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Jiangxi is in the middle reaches of the Yangtze, China's longest river, and most of the southern areas of the province are old revolutionary base areas.

The inspection tour took Xi to the cities of Jiujiang, Jingdezhen and Shangrao. He inspected the shoreline of the Yangtze River, local enterprises, a historical and cultural block, and a village.

In Jiujiang, Xi urged Jiangxi to make greater efforts in protecting the environment of the Yangtze River for the sake of the sustainable development of the Chinese nation.

Xi said that porcelain is an important "name card" of Chinese civilization during his visit to Jingdezhen, which is known as China's "porcelain capital".

It is necessary to achieve positive interaction between the protection of porcelain culture and the development of the cultural tourism industry, strengthen the creative design, research and development of porcelain products, and further expand the growth of the sector, he said.

While visiting Changhe Aircraft Industries Group in Jingdezhen, Xi inspected the helicopter assembly workshop and flight test station, and learned about the company's progress in technological innovation.

He emphasized that aviation equipment is a key part of China's manufacturing industry. It is important to adhere to innovation-driven development, put more efforts into independent research and development of core technologies, strive to build an advanced manufacturing system and create a world-class helicopter enterprise, he added.

Before concluding the inspection on Friday, Xi heard a work report in Nanchang, the provincial capital, by the province's senior Party and government officials about Jiangxi's development.

He underlined the need for the province to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, promote the development of strategic emerging industries, and strive to build a modern industrial system that reflects its own characteristics and strengths.

Innovative chains should be deployed in a targeted manner, Xi said, and he called on the province to align itself with national scientific and technological resources to make breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and create high-tech industrial clusters.

While calling for expanding opening-up, Xi said that Jiangxi should vigorously develop its port economy and create regional logistics hubs and trade centers.

Jiangxi should actively serve the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and enhance its attractiveness in terms of capital, technology and talent, he added.

Xi also emphasized the need for the province to deepen reforms in key areas, improve the business environment, steadily expand institutional opening-up in terms of rules, regulations, management and standards, expand market access for private investment in an orderly manner, carry out policies that promote fair competition and ensure the healthy development of the private economy.

Efforts must be made to ensure that people in the old revolutionary base areas share the fruits of reform and development and live a happy life, he said.

