Xi inspects Jingdezhen, Shangrao in east China's Jiangxi Province
(Xinhua) 13:11, October 12, 2023
NANCHANG, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected Jingdezhen City and Shangrao City in east China's Jiangxi Province on Wednesday.
Xi visited a historical and cultural block and AVIC Changhe Aircraft Industry (Group) Corporation Ltd. in Jingdezhen, as well as a village in Wuyuan County in Shangrao. He learned about the preservation and inheritance of ceramic culture, enterprise technological innovation, wetland park ecological conservation, and rural revitalization.
