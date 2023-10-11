Xi inspects Jiujiang in east China's Jiangxi Province

Xinhua) 14:08, October 11, 2023

NANCHANG, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Jiujiang in east China's Jiangxi Province on Tuesday.

Xi inspected a section of the Yangtze River National Cultural Park located in the urban area of Jiujiang and also Sinopec Jiujiang Company, where he learned about local efforts in the construction of the park, the ecological restoration along the Yangtze River shoreline, and the petrochemical company's transformation and upgrading toward green development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)