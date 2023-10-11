Commentary: Xi Jinping Thought on Culture to serve as source of strength for national rejuvenation

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- During a recent national meeting on public communication and culture, Xi Jinping Thought on Culture was put forward for the first time, marking a pivotal ideological development after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The Thought bears immense importance in the pursuit of a stronger China and the realization of national rejuvenation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has stressed the vital role of culture on multiple occasions since assuming the Party's top post in November 2012.

Rooted in China's 5,000 years of civilization, the Thought places a profound emphasis on the preservation and development of fine cultural traditions. A compelling illustration of this commitment is the just-concluded Hangzhou Asian Games.

From selecting the flame collection site in the ancient city of Liangzhu to drawing design inspiration for sports venues from the ancient ritual artifact "Yucong" and including two of the 24 solar terms in the opening and closing ceremonies, every meticulous detail embodies the fusion of Chinese civilization's timeless essence with a contemporary twist.

Confidence in one's own culture, seen as a broader, deeper and more fundamental expression of self-confidence, stands as the most vital, profound and enduring wellspring of strength for the progress of a country and its people.

Over the years, Xi's thinking, viewpoints and assessments on cultural advancement have greatly boosted the cultural confidence and morale of the entire Party and Chinese people of all ethnic groups.

Xi Jinping Thought on Culture shows that the Party's confidence in history and culture has reached a new height.

Today, the Chinese people are advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. Achieving this goal won't be a cakewalk, as it demands a strong spiritual fortitude, unity and a solid material foundation.

As China has entered a critical period in its quest for great rejuvenation, marked by a complex interplay of strategic opportunities, risks and challenges, the Thought will serve as a potent source of inspiration for the Chinese people striving to achieve great rejuvenation.

It will also be a source of stronger cultural confidence for fulfilling the nation's new cultural mission of advancing cultural prosperity, building a leading country in culture, and developing a modern Chinese civilization.

Furthermore, the Thought will help the world better understand China and its uninterrupted civilization, as a misunderstanding of China often stems from a lack of knowledge about its rich cultural traditions and historical context.

As Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club, said, he tried to understand China and he realized he was "studying the Chinese civilization," which highlights the core value of sharing. His study leads him to defy the "China threat" rhetoric, believing that China will continue to influence the world but it will do that from within its own borders.

For China itself, there is a need to enhance the country's cultural soft power and the appeal of its culture. Building upon a foundation of stronger cultural confidence, strengthening international outreach efforts, and fully unleashing the cultural innovation and creativity of the entire nation are imperative to achieving this goal.

In Xi's words: "Without full confidence in our culture, without a rich and prosperous culture, the Chinese nation will not be able to rejuvenate itself."

