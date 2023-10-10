18th National Congress of ACFTU opens

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends the 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2023. The 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) opened in Beijing on Monday morning. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) opened in Beijing on Monday morning.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the event.

The meeting was also attended by other leaders of the CPC and the state, including Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, all of whom are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

During a speech delivered on behalf of the CPC Central Committee by Cai Qi, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Cai offered warm congratulations to the meeting and extended sincere greetings to all workers and trade union cadres across the country.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the country's working class has closely united around the CPC Central Committee, bravely shouldered heavy responsibilities, worked hard, and made important contributions to the Party and the country's cause that has realized historic achievements and witnessed historic changes, Cai said.

Over the past five years, by adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, trade unions at all levels have strengthened Party building, deepened reform and innovation, performed their duties in the protection of workers' rights, promoted harmonious labor relations, and mobilized workers in embarking on China's new journey of building a modern socialist country, Cai said.

Noting that the 20th National Congress of the CPC established the central tasks of building a strong nation and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Cai called on the nation's working class to remain loyal and reliable, and to continue adhering to the noble principles of unity and hard work.

Trade unions at all levels must also remain loyal to the Party's cause, serve the country's workers wholeheartedly, build broad unity, and effectively improve the quality of rights protection services, Cai said.

Nearly 2,000 delegates from all walks of life attended the meeting, as well as more than 50 specially invited delegates.

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state, including Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, attend the 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

The 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

The 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Delegates walk to the Great Hall of the People to attend the 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

