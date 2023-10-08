Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, an official statement said on Sunday.

Zhao Xing was appointed ambassador to Afghanistan, replacing Wang Yu.

Jiang Zaidong was appointed ambassador to Pakistan, replacing Nong Rong.

Gong Tao was appointed ambassador to Hungary, replacing Qi Dayu.

Zhou Limin was appointed ambassador to Kiribati, replacing Tang Songgen.

Wang Wei was appointed ambassador to Argentina, replacing Zou Xiaoli.

Huang Yazhong was appointed ambassador to Uruguay, replacing Wang Gang.

Taking the place of Li Song, Shen Jian was appointed deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland and ambassador for disarmament affairs.

Guo Xiaomei was appointed ambassador to Estonia, replacing Li Chao.

Yu Bo was appointed ambassador to Honduras.

Zhu Jingyang was appointed ambassador to Colombia, replacing Lan Hu.

