Xi congratulates Muizzu on election as Maldives president

Xinhua) 08:49, October 05, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Mohamed Muizzu on his election as president of the Maldives.

In his message, Xi said that China and the Maldives enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges.

The two countries are not only friends of sincere trust and mutual assistance but also partners of joint development and common prosperity, Xi said, noting that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and stands ready to work with president-elect Muizzu to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation and push for new progress in the future-oriented, all-round friendly and cooperative partnership between the two countries.

