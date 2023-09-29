Xi encourages martyrs' children to be loyal guardians of Party, people

Xinhua) 11:56, September 29, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has encouraged the children of martyrs to follow the examples of their heroic parents' generation and dedicate themselves to serving as the loyal guardians of the Party and the people.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Thursday in a letter replying to eight such children who are currently studying at the People's Public Security University of China.

In the letter, which was issued ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day, Xi expressed his hopes for the students and extended his greetings to the family of the martyrs from the public security system.

Safeguarding national security and social stability as well as the people's happiness and tranquility is the sacred duty of the people's police, he said.

Encouraging the students to follow the examples of their parents' generation, Xi asked them to maintain firm ideals and convictions, work hard in their study and training, hone their skills, and dedicate themselves to serving as the loyal guardians of the Party and the people.

Xi also encouraged them to make unremitting efforts to build a Peaceful China at a higher level, and actively contribute to the great cause of building a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Since the founding of New China, more than 17,000 police officers have died in their line of duty, with more than 3,700 of them being honored as martyrs.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has met with representatives of heroes and role models from the public security system on multiple occasions, and put forward requirements for carrying forward the spirit of heroes and role models and taking good care of the family of those who died in the line of duty.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)