Xi calls for new, greater contributions to advancing cause of women and children
(Xinhua) 16:56, September 28, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for dedication and greater efforts to make new and greater contributions to advancing the high-quality development of the cause of women and children.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his recent instruction on the country's work for women and children.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
