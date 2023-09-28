Languages

Archive

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Home>>

Xi to attend Martyrs' Day event to pay tribute to fallen heroes

(Xinhua) 16:49, September 28, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state will join representatives from all walks of life in presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes on Saturday morning in Tian'anmen Square.

Sept. 30 is China's Martyrs' Day. The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories