Xi to attend Martyrs' Day event to pay tribute to fallen heroes
(Xinhua) 16:49, September 28, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state will join representatives from all walks of life in presenting flower baskets to fallen national heroes on Saturday morning in Tian'anmen Square.
Sept. 30 is China's Martyrs' Day. The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group.
