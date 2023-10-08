Xi Jinping Thought on Culture put forward at national meeting

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping Thought on Culture has been formally put forward at a two-day national meeting on the work of public communication and culture, which was held in Beijing on Saturday and Sunday.

Since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, historic achievements have been made in the fields of public communication and culture, according to the meeting, attributing the achievements to the leadership of President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The new ideas and judgments about cultural development in the new era put forward by Xi have enriched and developed Marxist cultural theories and formed Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, the meeting noted.

A recent instruction by Xi was conveyed at the meeting.

In the instruction, Xi stressed building stronger cultural confidence, following the approach of openness and inclusiveness, and upholding fundamental principles while breaking new ground to provide a strong ideological guarantee, spiritual strength and favorable cultural conditions for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Noting that the work of public communication and culture is extremely important, Xi said in the instruction that since the 18th CPC National Congress the Party Central Committee has made systematic planning and arrangements in this regard from an overall and strategic perspective, securing historic achievements in the cause.

Xi noted the overarching and fundamental changes that had taken place in the country's ideological landscape, adding that there is a notably stronger sense of cultural confidence and a higher level of morale throughout the Party and the nation.

Xi said in the instruction that momentous changes not seen in a century are accelerating across the world, and the work of public communication and culture is facing new circumstances and new missions.

Related work should be done with a focus on the new cultural mission, which is to further advance cultural prosperity, to build a leading country in culture and to foster the modern Chinese civilization at a new historical starting point, Xi said.

Xi stressed solid efforts on strengthening the Party's leadership over the work of public communication and culture, developing a socialist ideology that has the power to unite and inspire the people, and cultivating and applying core socialist values, among others.

He called for efforts to continuously consolidate the common intellectual foundation for the whole Party and all Chinese people to strive in unity, and grow China's cultural soft power and the appeal of Chinese culture.

Xi's instruction points the direction for further improvements in the work of public communication and culture, the meeting said.

It added that Xi Jinping Thought on Culture has shown that the Party's understanding of the laws underlying the development of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics has reached a new height and so has the Party's confidence in the history and culture.

Xi Jinping Thought on Culture is an evolving and open system of thought that will be enriched and developed as practice progresses, the meeting said, urging more efforts in studying, researching, and interpreting the thought.

The meeting urged efforts to earnestly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Culture and promote sound progress of related work on all fronts.

It underlined the need to cement and expand the mainstream thoughts that inspire hard work in the new era, and extensively apply core socialist values, among others.

Efforts should be made to advance the protection and inheritance of fine traditional Chinese culture, and extend the reach and appeal of Chinese civilization, the meeting added.

It also called for efforts to prevent and defuse ideological risks in a resolute and effective manner, and muster the courage to take an unequivocal stance and fight.

The meeting also asked for a new look and progress in the endeavor to turn China into a country with a strong socialist culture and build modern Chinese civilization.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, announced work plans.

