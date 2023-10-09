Xi Jinping Thought on Culture highlighted at key meeting

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A national meeting on the work of public communication and culture was held in Beijing on Saturday and Sunday. The most important outcome of the meeting is that, for the first time, Xi Jinping Thought on Culture was put forward.

An instruction by President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was conveyed at the meeting.

In the instruction, he stressed building stronger cultural confidence, following the approach of openness and inclusiveness, and upholding fundamental principles while breaking new ground to provide a strong ideological guarantee, spiritual strength and favorable cultural conditions for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Culture plays a vital role in inspiring national spirit, maintaining national identity, and promoting economic and social development and well-rounded personal development.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, Xi has placed the work of public communication and culture in a prominent position, giving instructions and guidance in art, journalism, philosophy and social sciences, and culture, among others.

Xi introduced the concept of confidence in culture. He incorporated the core socialist values into the basic policy underpinning the endeavor to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

He also set clear tasks for public communication and culture: to uphold socialism with Chinese characteristics, rally public support, cultivate generations of young people with sound values and ethics, develop Chinese culture, and better present China to the world.

The new ideas and judgments about cultural development in the new era put forward by Xi are the crystallization of cultural development under the Party's leadership. They have enriched and developed Marxist cultural theories and formed Xi Jinping Thought on Culture.

Xi Jinping Thought on Culture shows that the Party's confidence in history and culture has reached a new height. It marks a milestone in the Party's cause of public communication and culture.

Xi has raised a new cultural mission for the nation: to further advance cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture, and foster modern Chinese civilization at a new starting point.

In his instruction made public at the national meeting over the weekend, Xi made requirements in seven aspects:

-- strengthening the Party's leadership over the work of public communication and culture;

-- developing a socialist ideology that has the power to unite and inspire the people;

-- cultivating and applying core socialist values;

-- strengthening the penetration and credibility of the media and its ability to guide and influence;

-- promoting the creative transformation and development of fine traditional Chinese culture;

-- vigorously developing the cultural sector;

-- enhancing international communication capacity and promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Domestically, China's national rejuvenation requires both a strong material foundation and spiritual strength. Globally, profound changes in the international landscape prompt an urgent need to increase China's cultural soft power and the appeal of Chinese culture.

Facing such situations and tasks, it is of great importance to promote the high-quality development of the work of public communication and culture. Xi Jinping Thought on Culture has thus provided powerful inspiration and a scientific guide for action.

