Xi to attend opening ceremony of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 09:12, October 11, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) will be held in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the forum and deliver a keynote speech, and hold a welcome banquet and bilateral events for the guests attending the forum, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.

According to Hua, the theme of the third BRF is "High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity."

