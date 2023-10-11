Home>>
Xi to attend opening ceremony of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
(Xinhua) 09:12, October 11, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) will be held in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the forum and deliver a keynote speech, and hold a welcome banquet and bilateral events for the guests attending the forum, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.
According to Hua, the theme of the third BRF is "High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity."
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Digital technology promotes BRI economic, trade cooperation
- Interview: Shaanxi steadily expands high-level opening up with help of BRI: official
- Commentary: Xi Jinping Thought on Culture to serve as source of strength for national rejuvenation
- Highlights of white paper on Belt and Road cooperation
- BRI creates new paradigm for international cooperation: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.