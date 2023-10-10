Highlights of white paper on Belt and Road cooperation

Ecns.cn) 14:18, October 10, 2023

China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday released a white paper titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future." The white paper will give the international community a better understanding of the value of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), facilitate high-quality cooperation under it, and ultimately deliver benefits to more countries and peoples.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)