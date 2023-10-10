BRI creates new paradigm for international cooperation: official

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has created a new paradigm for international cooperation, rising above the outdated mentality of geopolitical games, a Chinese official said Tuesday.

"We are committed to openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation," said Li Kexin, director-general of the Department of International Economic Affairs of China's Foreign Ministry, at a press conference.

Over the past decade, China has signed BRI cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and 30-plus international organizations.

"The BRI cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and the circle of friends has grown larger and larger, which fully proves that the initiative does not seek to form any closed and narrow circles," said Li.

It is a "development belt" and "happiness road" that truly benefits people of all countries, Li added.

China released a white paper titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future" on Tuesday and held a press conference on it.

