China to pursue steady, sustained progress in high-quality BRI cooperation

Xinhua) 11:12, October 10, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to promote the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as its overarching plan and its top-level design for opening up and win-win international cooperation, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

The document, titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future," said experience over the past 10 years has proved that BRI cooperation responds to the call of the times and benefits the people in participating countries.

In a world full of uncertainties and instabilities, all countries should urgently bridge differences through dialogue, oppose rifts with unity, and promote development through cooperation, the white paper said, adding that against this backdrop, "the BRI becomes more meaningful and is an initiative to be welcomed."

"In the long term, the trends towards multipolarity and economic globalization, the trend of our times towards peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes, and the desire of the people of all countries for a better life will remain unchanged," it noted.

All countries involved in high-quality BRI cooperation are equal participants, contributors and beneficiaries. China is willing to work with all other parties to strengthen confidence, maintain resolve, and advance BRI cooperation in the spirit of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, said the document.

It added that the country will open up on a larger scale, across more areas and in greater depth, and provide new opportunities for the world with high-quality new development.

