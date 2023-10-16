Languages

Papua New Guinean PM arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

(Xinhua) 13:42, October 16, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on Monday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

