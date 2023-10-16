Republic of the Congo president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 13:43, October 16, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso arrived in Beijing on Monday to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

