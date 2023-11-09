Chinese embassy distributes 5,000 dry ration packs in northern Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy has distributed 5,000 dry ration packs under the "Faxian Charity Project" in all five districts of Sri Lanka's Northern Province in the past few days, said the embassy on Wednesday.
The embassy distributed the dry ration packs worth 37.5 million rupees (114,600 U.S. dollars) from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7. Distribution ceremonies were held across districts of Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Jaffna and Mannar with the attendance of Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong, who made his second visit to Northern Province.
Hoping that the dry ration packs could help locals overcome economic difficulties and improve their livelihood, Qi said China will continue to provide assistance to the people in the northern part of the country to the best of its capability.
Local authorities appreciated China's assistance, saying that it helped ease difficulties faced by vulnerable groups and brought benefits to local people.
Photos
