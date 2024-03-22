Home>>
Sri Lankan PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:59, March 22, 2024
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena will pay an official visit to China from March 25 to 30, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.
